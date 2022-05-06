Virginia native recognized as U.S. Navy Sea Sailor of the Year

A sailor from Floyd assigned to Public Works Department Bahrain, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central (was recently recognized as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Sea Sailor of the Year.

Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Duncan joined the Navy to serve his country.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted a change, to serve my country, to experience something new and to get to know people from different walks of life,” said Duncan.

Today, Duncan serves as a Navy equipment operator

“What I like best about my job is the people,” said Duncan. “I enjoy watching that seaman go from knowing nothing and then things just suddenly come together for them and with the proper guidance or mentorship they become one of the go-to sailors or Seabees.”

According to Duncan, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Virginia.

“I come from a small town, so most people know you or at least one of your family members somewhere along the way,” said Duncan. “Since joining the Navy I’ve always tried to keep a tight knit small unit-type leadership. I feel it is very important for the team or unit to get to know their military family well as it goes a long way when someone may be having troubles because you know right away when someone is off or needs a listening ear.”

Duncan also has family ties to Pulaski, Riner and Virginia Beach.

PWD Bahrain manages facility project planning and design, including related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers.

“One of my proudest moments in the Navy was when I made petty officer fist class,” said Duncan. “It took me quite a while to make it, so it was a bitter sweet moment for me. Also, being selected as Sea Sailor of the Year for NAVFAC EURFACENT was a shocking moment for me.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Duncan, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“The Navy means a lot to me because it’s all I’ve known for 17 years,” added Duncan. “I’ve had so many great experiences and met lots of great people.

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach

