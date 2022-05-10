Virginia Museum of History & Culture hosts Richmond Navy Week event

For the first time in the history of its program, the U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week to Richmond, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is serving as the flagship venue.

The Navy Week program serves as the flagship outreach effort to help educate regions without a significant Navy presence about the U.S. Naval Forces, its members, and the importance it holds to national security. Richmond Navy Week will bring Sailors from across the nation to aid in community outreach by featuring in-person demonstrations, engagements, and performances.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is excited to host a set of evening events during Richmond Navy Week. On Tuesday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m., the museum will host seven interactive demonstrations. Among these events are Sailors from the U.S.S. Constitution in their historic 1813 uniforms, an EOD robot from the Expeditionary Warfare Team, and U.S.S Virginia (SSN-74) Sailors sharing their experiences aboard a nuclear submarine.

These interactive activities are anchored by a lecture and discussion at 7:00 p.m. on the life and legacy of Richmond native, Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely. Admiral Gravely served in World War II and the Korean War and led an illustrious career in the U.S. Navy, going on to become the first African American Commander, Captain, and Flag Officer. The discussion will be led by Dr. Regina T. Akers, Sr. Historian and lead oral historian in Histories Branch, Naval History and Heritage Command. Dr. Akers enjoys a national reputation as a subject matter expert on diversity and personnel issues in the United States military with an emphasis on women and African Americans in the Navy and has worked extensively with the family of the late Admiral Gravely.”

No registration is required for these events. For more information and details on Richmond Navy Week events at the VMHC, visit www.virginiahistory.org/calendar.

