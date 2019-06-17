Virginia law prohibiting sale of nicotine products to persons under 21 effective July 1

During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly Session, lawmakers voted to increase the minimum age to purchase tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products from 18 to 21 years old.

Beginning July 1, Virginia retailers will be prohibited from selling nicotine products to individuals under 21. The new law allows active duty military aged 18 or older with a valid military ID to purchase nicotine products.

“It’s important for nicotine product retailers to be aware of this new law and post the appropriate signage by July 1,” said Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “As the commonwealth authority responsible for enforcement of laws pertaining to alcohol and nicotine products, Virginia ABC offers free training to help alcohol and nicotine product retailers to better understand this new law, as well as other ABC rules and regulations.”

In preparation for the July 1 effective date, retailers should remove any signs related to nicotine product usage at 18 years old and replace them with this downloadable sign, which reflects the new law. Additionally, ABC licensees will receive a postcard this month that can be displayed in their stores to inform customers about the new law.

In December, retailers will receive new “Do Not Sell” stickers to indicate customers must be at least 21 years of age to purchase nicotine products, with the exception of active duty military aged 18 or older.

For more information about ABC’s free licensee training or materials, visit https://www.abc.virginia.gov/licenses/training.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google