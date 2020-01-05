Virginia farmers will help set national Farm Bureau policies for 2020

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation delegates will join farmers and ranchers from across the country to shape national policies during the 101st American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show.

Five VFBF delegates and two alternates will attend the event, which will be held Jan. 17-22, in Austin, Texas.

Delegates from Virginia are Donald Ayers of Carroll County, Caroline County Farm Bureau President Lynwood Broaddus, William Coffee of Lunenburg County, Ken Koontz of Page County and Patrick County Farm Bureau President Jonathan Wood. Alternates are Fluvanna County Farm Bureau President Channing Snoddy and Stephanie Cornell of Prince William County, a member of Prince William-Fairfax Farm Bureau.

They will consider policies related to labor, animal agriculture, trade and more.

“American Farm Bureau represents our farmers’ interests in Congress each year, and input from our voting delegates is an important part of the national policy development process,” noted VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “In addition to helping set policy, the annual meeting is an opportunity for our farm leaders to learn from other farmers from across the nation. And they have the opportunity for professional development as well.”

Farmers taking part this year’s convention will attend workshops to advance their leadership skills, expand business knowledge and gain insight into the trends and regulations affecting food and fiber production.

Additionally, winners of the VFBF Young Farmers of the Year Achievement Award, Discussion Meet and Excellence in Agriculture Award will compete for national honors during the convention. The Achievement Award winners are Glenn and Amanda Dye of Stafford County; the Discussion Meet winner is Sarah Rudolph of Wythe County; and the Excellence in Agriculture Award winner is Rose Jeter of Botetourt County.

