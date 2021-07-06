Virginia Commission for the Arts announces $5,000 artist fellowships

The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced the opening of its 2021-2022 Artist Fellowship program, this year highlighting Literary Arts, and most specifically, poetry.

All eligible Virginia-based poets are encouraged to apply.

Five artist fellowships in the amount of $5,000 will be awarded by the commission to recognize the creative merit of individual Virginia artists and to support their pursuit of artistic excellence. The application deadline is Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.

Interested artists may apply via Foundant (the agency’s online grants system), which can be accessed at the top left of the homepage of the VCA’s website (www.arts.virginia.gov).

“We are excited to return to a greater sense of normalcy, in part, through the return of the artist fellowship program this year,” said Janet Starke, executive director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts. “Further, we are looking forward to this year’s focus on poetry, as we demonstrate investment in many of Virginia’s talented literary artists.”

Artists in the discipline of poetry who are legal Virginia residents at the application deadline and who plan to remain in the state for the coming year, are eligible to apply for 2021-2022 Artist Fellowship.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. An individual may receive only one fellowship from the Commission within any four-year period.

The Virginia Commission for the Arts is the state agency that supports the arts through funding from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Commission distributes grant awards to artists, arts and other not-for-profit organizations, educational institutions, educators and local governments, and provides technical assistance in arts management.

For more information about the Virginia Commission for the Arts, or its programs and resources visit www.arts.virginia.gov.