Virginia AFL-CIO endorses Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala, Mark Herring

Published Tuesday, Jul. 13, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia AFL-CIO COPE Committee has endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor, and Mark Herring for attorney general for Virginia’s 2021 general election.

“This election is the most important election ever,” Virginia AFL-CIO President Doris Crouse-Mays said. “Working people across Virginia need a unified voice at the top of their ballot to ensure that their voices and rights are being heard, protected, and empowered. There is no doubt in my mind that Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring will be a wheel of positive, forward-thinking change for the working families of the Commonwealth.”

“I am proud to receive the AFL-CIO’s endorsement, the largest labor union federation in the country,” McAuliffe said. “The AFL-CIO fights every day on behalf of our workers, and their work has never been more important than now. I look forward to working with them as we build back better in the Commonwealth and get our workers paid sick, family and medical leave, a $15 minimum wage by 2024, and affordable childcare, and create a stronger economy that lifts up everyone.”

“I am so honored to be endorsed by my union brothers and sisters at AFL-CIO. I have spent my career fighting for working families as an activist and in the General Assembly. And as Lieutenant Governor, I will continue this work on behalf of workers and make sure that every Virginian feels represented and heard,” Ayala said.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve increased worker stability, strengthened labor partnerships, and held corporations accountable. I’m proud to have the support of AFL-CIO’s endorsement to work together in this fight,” Herring said. “I have worked hard over the past eight years to ensure workers’ rights are protected. The hard work of our brothers and sisters in labor is the foundation of a strong economy and a prosperous Virginia.”