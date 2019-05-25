Virginia ABC stores will remain open until 6 p.m. on Memorial Day

Virginians celebrating the start of summer will be able to purchase spirits, mixers and Virginia wines on Memorial Day. All Virginia ABC stores will remain open until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 376 stores, including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location, can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov.

Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages to enjoy their spirits responsibly and never drink and drive.

