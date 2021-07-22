Virginia ABC awards 10 grants to support alcohol education, prevention efforts

Published Thursday, Jul. 22, 2021, 9:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ten community organizations across the state were recently awarded more than $75,000 in Virginia ABC Education and Prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking in their communities.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, during the past year 60% of U.S. adults reported they drank more during the pandemic than before. The ten selected organizations’ proposed projects will aim to prevent and reduce problem drinking. From video campaigns featuring local musicians to alcohol education courses for college students, grantees will reach audiences young and old with the important message of prevention.

Over the coming year, these grantees will work in partnership with Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division staff to implement their plans.

“It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking by building the capacity for communities to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “One of the many ways we do so is through this grant program and the financial support and partnership it provides. We are looking forward to working with these grantees to positively impact the communities in which they work.”

The following organizations were awarded funds for the 2021-2022 grant cycle:

Averett University Counseling Services & The Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness ($5,650)

East End Renaissance Council ($3,826)

Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board ($10,000)

Hampton University ($9,998)

Henrico Too Smart 2 Start ($5,350)

Inkwell Ventures (RVA Magazine) ($10,000)

Marymount University ($8,000)

Planning District 1 Behavioral Health Services ($10,000)

Randolph-Macon College ($7,706)

Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Alexandria ($6,308)

If you are interested in learning more about the Virginia ABC Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant Program or other education and prevention programs, visit the ABC website.