VDVS honors employers for commitment to Virginia Values Veterans Program

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has recognized selected Virginia employers for their commitment to the Virginia Values Veterans Program and their hiring of Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members, and their spouses.

The winners of the 2021 Virginia Values Veterans Awards were announced during the 2021 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, presented virtually on Sept. 15. The annual conference was hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner John Maxwell, Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker and other VDVS program leaders announced the awards.

Four V3 Program certified employers received the coveted Governor’s Awards in recognition of their exceptional efforts in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining Virginia veterans and military spouses during calendar year 2020. Awards were presented to the following V3 partners in the categories noted:

2021 V3 Governor’s Awards

Presented to V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during calendar year 2020.

Small Company – 1-51 employees

First Division Consulting, Inc. – Arlington (24 hires)

Medium Company -51-300 employees

Shipyard Staffing, LLC – Norfolk (221 hires)

Large Company – 301-1,000 or more employees

Contract Technical Resources Corporation (CTR) – Newport News (137 hires)

Enterprise Company -More than 1,000 employees

Amazon Corporate – Seattle, Washington (8,120 hires)

2021 V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award

Presented in recognition of a V3 Certified Government Agency or Public Entity for demonstrated innovative support for Virginia veterans and promoting veteran employment: Virginia Tech – Blacksburg

2021 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship Award

Presented in recognition for establishing a fellowship program for transitioning service members in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services: City of Norfolk

2021 VDVS Commissioner’s Award

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of the Commonwealth: Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) – Richmond

2021 V3 Impact Award

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer that has gone above and beyond to make positive and long-lasting community impact for Virginia veterans: Tech for Troops – Richmond

2021 V3 Breakthrough Award

Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer with the most innovative veteran recruiting and hiring process: Global Planning Initiatives, LLC (GPI) – Virginia Beach

2021 V3 Phoenix Award

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer that has demonstrated comprehensive support to veterans employed by their organization or to military job seekers applying to enter their workforce: 1901 Group – Reston

2021 V3 Military Spouse Award

Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer who has excelled in the hiring of military spouses during 2020: Amazon Corporate – Seattle, Washington

2021 V3 Readiness Award

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer for their efforts toward improving workforce readiness, streamlining career development and fostering a strong military readiness workplace culture and environment: Bradley-Morris, LLC – Norfolk

2021 V3 Trailblazer Award

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer in recognition of their strong partnership in many aspects of the V3 program from recruiting, hiring, training and retaining Virginia veterans and spouses to workforce development, marketing and community impact: CACI – Reston

2021 V3 Locality Award

Presented to a V3 Certified Locality for demonstrated innovative methods and overall support for Virginia veterans and for leadership in a creative and military-friendly community: Fairfax County Government

2021 V3 MMAC (Military Medics and Corpsmen Program) Award

Presented to the MMAC Partner Healthcare System with the most veterans hired for the year: Sentara Healthcare – Norfolk