VDOT names new chief of maintenance, operations

Published Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019, 2:36 pm

Kevin Gregg has been selected as VDOT’s new chief of maintenance and operations.

Gregg brings over 39 years of international, domestic and state surface transportation expertise in both the public and private sectors, including 25 years with VDOT at varying locations and levels.

“Kevin’s strong, collaborative leadership has been integral to advancing multiple maintenance and operations programs throughout his VDOT career,” said Chief Deputy Commissioner Robert H. Cary, P.E., L.S. “Kevin’s extensive, unique experience ensures that VDOT is well equipped to safely and efficiently move Virginia’s travelers and goods for years to come.”

Throughout Virginia, Gregg has implemented innovative programs focused on efficient incident management, optimizing emergency response, developing a maintenance budgeting system and maximizing investments in asset management.

In the chief of maintenance and operations position, Gregg will provide strategic oversight of significant programs across the Commonwealth’s 124,000 lane-mile network, including asset management, traffic engineering, maintenance, operations and land use.

Among his executive leadership positions at VDOT, he has served as deputy district administrator for both the Richmond and Hampton Roads districts, and has also served as the state maintenance administrator in Central Office. In his most recent role as deputy district administrator in Richmond District, Kevin oversaw maintenance and operations programs with over 500 team members responsible for the largest highway system in the state at nearly 19,000 lane miles.

Gregg holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Saint Paul’s College and a master’s degree in business administration from Averett University. He is a graduate of the Virginia Executive Institute, the Commonwealth Management Institute and the Transportation Construction Management Institute.

Gregg will assume his new role on August 10, 2019.

