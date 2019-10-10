VDOT closes two Augusta County bridges after inspections
VDOT is closing two bridges that cross Middle River in Augusta County. The Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) bridge is located between Route 900 (Little Run Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road). The Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) bridge is located between Route 777 (Kentmere Lane) and Route 608.
Both structures are timber deck truss bridges. The Route 775 bridge was built in 1908 and the Route 778 bridge was built in 1915.
Motorists can cross Middle River in this area using Route 774 (Cline River Road) which connects to Route 775 and Route 608 on either side of the river.
Routine inspections of the bridge conducted showed significant deterioration. VDOT will evaluate repair needs and costs. No estimate for repair dates have been established yet.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.