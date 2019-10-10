VDOT closes two Augusta County bridges after inspections

Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 7:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT is closing two bridges that cross Middle River in Augusta County. The Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) bridge is located between Route 900 (Little Run Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road). The Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) bridge is located between Route 777 (Kentmere Lane) and Route 608.

Both structures are timber deck truss bridges. The Route 775 bridge was built in 1908 and the Route 778 bridge was built in 1915.

Motorists can cross Middle River in this area using Route 774 (Cline River Road) which connects to Route 775 and Route 608 on either side of the river.

Routine inspections of the bridge conducted showed significant deterioration. VDOT will evaluate repair needs and costs. No estimate for repair dates have been established yet.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.