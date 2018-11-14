VCU signs Massanutten Military Academy senior Jarren McAllister

Jarren McAllister (Wake Forest, N.C./Massanutten Military Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent with VCU and will join the Rams for the 2019-20 season, VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades announced Wednesday on National Signing Day.

A 6-foot-4 guard, McAllister chose VCU after drawing interest from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, SMU and others. 247Sports.com ranks him as the No. 9 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the 2019 class.

A consensus three-star recruit, McAllister is known for his high-motor and his athleticism, skills that will blend well with VCU’s up-tempo, full-court press system.

“We are very excited to have Jarren in our VCU Basketball family,” Rhoades said. “He is exactly what we want in our program. He is a versatile player who will impact our style of play. He is a super athletic player who can make plays for us on both ends of the court. Jarren’s work ethic is at such a high level. It’s what we love around here. He will move our program forward on and off the court. Jarren is going to have a great career at VCU.

“Having a player of Jarren’s caliber from an outstanding prep school like Massanutten Military Academy and playing for Coach Chad Meyers will have Jarren ready for VCU Basketball.”

McAllister led Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C. to a 25-5 record and a 4A State Championship Game appearance in 2017-18, while averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. McAllister also starred for the Garner Road AAU program in North Carolina.

