VCU races to 84-57 win over George Washington, improves to 3-0 in A-10

Published Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, 8:51 am

Sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. scored a career-high 16 points as the VCU Rams cruised to an 84-57 victory Tuesday night over George Washington.

In addition to his career-high in points, Baldwin tied his career high in rebounds with six and added four assists. He shot 5-of-8 from the field and buried a career-best 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and a career-high eight assists for the Black and Gold (10-4, 3-0 A-10).

Senior guard KeShawn Curry chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and an assist for VCU, while freshman forward Jalen DeLoach grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and blocked three shots

James Bishop led all scorers for George Washington (4-10, 0-2 A-10) with 16 points.

The Rams held a comfortable 42-22 lead heading into halftime. George Washington sparked a 9-0 run with 6:10 left in the second half to cut the Rams’ lead to 15, but was unable to come any closer as the Rams closed the game on a 16-4 run to secure the victory.

The Rams travel to Olean, N.Y. on Friday, Jan. 14 for a road contest against reigning Atlantic 10 Champion St. Bonaventure at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

