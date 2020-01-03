VCU downs Fordham, 64-46, in A-10 opener

Published Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 11:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VCU held Fordham to 32 percent shooting from the field in the second half and forced 18 turnovers in the game in a wire-to-wire 64-46 victory to open Atlantic 10 Conference play Thursday.

Senior forward Mike’L Simms led the way for the Black and Gold, producing a season-high 14 points and a career-high eight rebounds. He was 6-of-13 from the floor.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva added 11 points for VCU (11-3, 1-0 A-10), and produced his eight double-digit scoring game on the year. He also contributed seven rebounds.

VCU freshman guard Bones Hyland turned in another efficient scoring night, connecting for nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Fordham forward Onyi Eyisi had a team-high 13 points for Fordham (6-7, 0-1 A-10).

Related