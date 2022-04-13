VCU Basketball: Rams add Michigan transfer Zeb Jackson

Michigan transfer Zeb Jackson (Toledo, Ohio) has signed with VCU, Rams’ coach Mike Rhoades announced Tuesday.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard, Jackson spent the past two seasons in Ann Arbor and helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season title and Elite Eight appearance in 2021.

“I am very excited to have Zeb join our family. He fits VCU Basketball in so many ways. Zeb loves to compete and lives in the gym. He’s a versatile guard that will complement his teammates in our style of play. His skill, attacking style and athleticism will bring excitement to Ram Nation. We can’t wait until he gets on campus with his new teammates and coaches and we all can get to work together. Zeb has a bright future in black and gold,” Rhoades said.

Jackson appeared in 20 games at Michigan. He played in four games this season and averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds, while connecting on 5-of-10 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, prior to announcing his intention to transfer.

The Toledo, Ohio native helped lift Montverde Academy (Fla.) to a 25-0 record and a National Prep Championship in 2020. He also starred for Maumee Valley Country Day (Ohio) for three seasons. Behind Jackson, Maumee Valley forged a 54-22 record and reached a regional Final Eight (2019) and a regional Sweet 16 (2018). He was the 2019 Ohio Division IV Player of the Year and also earned All-State honorable mention in 2018. He averaged 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Jackson was ranked 71st nationally in ESPN’s Top 100 of the 2020 Class.

He joins a VCU program that notched its 22nd consecutive winning season in 2021-22. The Rams registered a 22-10 record this year and reached the second round of the postseason NIT.

