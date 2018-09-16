UVA women’s basketball announces 2018 Field Trip Day

The UVA Athletics Department announced the women’s basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 20 against NC A&T will be the 2018 Field Trip Day game. The contest will start at 11 a.m.

Admission will be free for all students, teachers, administrators, and chaperones who register for the game online prior to the Oct. 26 deadline. The women’s basketball program hosted its first Field Trip Day in 2015. Virginia Athletics partnered with 40 local elementary and middle schools to welcome over 7,300 students to the game.

The Field Trip Day game includes packets that teachers can download prior to the game with activities that relate to current lesson plans that include nutrition, exercise, motor skills, as well as tips from student-athletes on preparing for college. There will also be a poster contest prior to the game with the winning classroom receiving a pizza party with the Virginia women’s basketball team. The women’s basketball student-athletes will visit select schools and classrooms to participate in pep rallies, PE classes, and reading programs.

On game day, some students and teachers will be selected to participate in on-court basketball skills challenges as well as in-game promotions related to nutrition, math, and language arts. Professional instructors will lead students and teachers in physical fitness activities such as dance, stretching, and yoga. Some students will be pre-selected to participate in a pregame tunnel and starting lineups as well as serve as ball kids and guest coaches and a classroom will be pre-selected to perform The National Anthem and The Good Old Song at the game.

The lower rows of sections 101-105 will be held for season ticket holders for this game. As with all games, some seats in these sections will be held for guests of participating teams. Season ticket holders will receive a ticket for this game but will not have access to their usual season ticket seating location.

Schools interested in attending the Field Trip Day should visit the following website for more information and complete the RSVP form: wahoowa.net/18FieldTripGame. For additional information or if you have questions about the program, please email VirginiaAthleticsMarketing@gmail.com.

