UVA third in updated D1 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup Standings

UVA Athletics is ranked third in the D1 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup Standings, as of an update posted on Thursday.

National championships in men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse and Top 10 finishes in women’s lacrosse and women’s rowing fueled a boost in the spring for the program, one of three ACC schools in the Top 10 in the Director’s Cup Standings overall.

Duke was seventh in the latest update, with North Carolina at #10.

Virginia Tech is 45th.

