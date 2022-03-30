UVA medical, nursing schools earn top rankings from U.S. News

The University of Virginia School of Medicine and School of Nursing have earned top rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Graduate Schools guide.

The School of Medicine was ranked No. 1 in Virginia for both medical research and primary care, while the School of Nursing was Virginia’s top-ranked nursing school.

“These ratings highlight the excellence of our faculty and medical students in our mission as an academic health system, educating and training the next generation of doctors and nurses, providing high quality clinical care to our patients, and performing groundbreaking research to improve the human condition,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA.

Nationally, the UVA School of Medicine was ranked:

30th in research

35th in primary care

“The rankings from U.S. News are the latest sign of how our talented faculty have persevered through a global pandemic to not only provide high-quality patient care, but excellence in both research and education,” said Melina R. Kibbe, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine. “Out of 191 ranked medical schools in the U.S., these rankings put UVA in the top 20 percent of each category, truly in the upper echelon of graduate medical school education, nationally,” Dean Kibbe added.

The UVA School of Nursing was ranked:

13th in master’s degree programs

15th in doctor of nursing practice programs

10th in family nurse practitioner programs

“While it’s affirming to receive adulation from the outside that acknowledges our outstanding reputation in these graduate programs, what really counts is where we are headed, both individually and collectively, as we continue our quest to be both great and good: as learners, educators, clinicians, scientists, helpers, and leaders,” said Pamela F. Cipriano, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, dean of the UVA School of Nursing.

U.S. News & World Report ranks medical and nursing schools based on several factors, including peer assessments, research funding, faculty resources and the selectivity of the programs.

