UVA Golf: Orischak tied for 41st after first round of US Amateur
UVA Golf senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) opened play at the U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship Monday (Aug. 12) in Pinehurst, N.C. Orischak shot 1-over 71 on the Pinehurst No. 4 course and is tied for 41st place.
Following Tuesday’s round of stroke play, the field will be cut to 64 players and match play will begin on Wednesday. The tournament runs through Sunday.
Orischak tees off at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday for his second round and will play on Pinehurst No. 2. There are 312 competitors in this year’s field.
