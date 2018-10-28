UVA football ranked for the first time since 2011

Good news for UVA football fans: your ‘Hoos are ranked in the Top 25. Bad news: this might be a sign of the apocalypse.
Virginia (6-2, 4-1 ACC) is ranked #22 in the coaches poll and #23 in this week’s AP poll, the first national ranking for the program since 2011.
The Cavaliers sit atop the ACC Coastal Division standings for the first time heading into November for the first time in program history.
UVA is one of four ACC teams ranked this week. Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) is a consensus #2 in both polls. Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) is 22nd in the AP poll and 24th in the coaches poll. Boston College (6-2, 3-1 ACC) is 24th in the AP poll and 25th in the coaches poll.
The world is coming to an end soon, so celebrate accordingly.
UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.
Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.
Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.