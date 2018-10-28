UVA football ranked for the first time since 2011

Good news for UVA football fans: your ‘Hoos are ranked in the Top 25. Bad news: this might be a sign of the apocalypse.

Virginia (6-2, 4-1 ACC) is ranked #22 in the coaches poll and #23 in this week’s AP poll, the first national ranking for the program since 2011.

The Cavaliers sit atop the ACC Coastal Division standings for the first time heading into November for the first time in program history.

UVA is one of four ACC teams ranked this week. Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) is a consensus #2 in both polls. Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) is 22nd in the AP poll and 24th in the coaches poll. Boston College (6-2, 3-1 ACC) is 24th in the AP poll and 25th in the coaches poll.

The world is coming to an end soon, so celebrate accordingly.

