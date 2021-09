UVA football names 2021 season captains

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced that defensive end Mandy Alonso, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson and running back Wayne Taulapapa will serve as team captains for the 2021 season.

Armstrong is a captain for the second-straight season, while Alonso, Jackson and Taulapapa were elected for the first time. Only Micah Kiser (2016 & 2017) and Armstrong have been elected captains twice in Mendenhall’s tenure.

Virginia captains under Bronco Mendenhall

2021 Captains: Mandy Alonso, Brennan Armstrong, Nick Jackson, Wayne Taulapapa

2020 Captains: Brennan Armstrong, Richard Burney, Terrell Jana, Charles Snowden

2019 Captains: Bryce Hall, Jordan Mack, Bryce Perkins

2018 Captains: Jordan Ellis, Chris Peace, Olamide Zaccheaus

2017 Captains: Kurt Benkert, Quin Blanding, Micah Kiser

2016 Captains: Micah Kiser, Jackson Matteo, Donte Wilkins