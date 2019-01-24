UVA Football: Mendenhall, Perkins highlight ‘Hoos VaSID honorees

Thirteen UVA football players were named to the 2018 Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) All-State Division I Football team, announced the organization.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall was named VaSID Coach of the Year, while quarterback Bryce Perkins was named VaSID Offensive Player of the Year.

Virginia’s 13 honorees on the all-state team are the most, followed by James Madison’s 10 all-state selections, followed by Virginia Tech’s eight.

Seven Cavaliers earned first-team honors: Bryce Perkins (QB), Jordan Ellis (RB), Olamide Zaccheaus (WR), Dillon Reinkensmeyer (OL), Chris Peace (LB), Bryce Hall (CB) and Juan Thornhill (S).

Six Cavaliers earned second-team accolades: Marcus Applefield (OL), Tim Harris (CB), Joey Blount (S), Brian Delaney (PK), Lester Coleman (P), Joe Reed (RS).

JMU’s Jimmy Moreland was the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, JMU’s Kyndel Dean was the VaSID Offensive Rookie of the Year and Liberty’s Austin Lewis was VaSID’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Major Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Defensive Player of the Year: Jimmy Moreland, JMU

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyndel Dean, JMU

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Austin Lewis, Liberty

Coach of the Year: Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

First Team Offense

QB Bryce Perkins, Virginia

RB Jordan Ellis, Virginia

RB Frankie Hickson, Liberty

WR Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia

TE Nick Muse, William & Mary

OL Kyle Chung, Virginia Tech

OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

OL Liam Fornadel, James Madison

OL Dillon Reinkensmeyer, Virginia

OL John Yarbrough, Richmond

First Team Defense

DL Ron’Dell Carter, James Madison

DL John Daka, James Madison

DL Maurice Jackson, Richmond

DL Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech

LB Nigel Chavis, Norfolk State

LB Dimitri Holloway, James Madison

LB Chris Peace, Virginia

CB Jimmy Moreland, James Madison

CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

S Adam Smith, James Madison

S Juan Thornhill, Virginia

First Team Special Teams

PK Ethan Ratke, James Madison

P Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech

RS D’Angelo Amos, James Madison

SPEC Robert Carter Jr., James Madison

Second Team Offense

QB Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech

RB Steven Peoples, Virginia Tech

RB Will Robinson, Hampton

WR Jonathan Duhart, Old Dominion

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

OL Marcus Applefield, Virginia

OL Dontae Duff, Liberty

OL Julio Lozano, Liberty

OL Mac Patrick, James Madison

OL Messiah Rice, Hampton

Second Team Defense

DL Andrew Clyde, Richmond

DL Jessie Lemonier, Liberty

DL Bull Murray, William & Mary

DL Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech

LB Kapri Doucet, Hampton

LB Lawrence Garner, Old Dominion

CB Tim Harris, Virginia

CB J.T. Wahee, Norfolk State

S Joey Blount, Virginia

S Isaiah Laster, William & Mary

Second Team Special Teams