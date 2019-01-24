UVA Football: Mendenhall, Perkins highlight ‘Hoos VaSID honorees
Thirteen UVA football players were named to the 2018 Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) All-State Division I Football team, announced the organization.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall was named VaSID Coach of the Year, while quarterback Bryce Perkins was named VaSID Offensive Player of the Year.
Virginia’s 13 honorees on the all-state team are the most, followed by James Madison’s 10 all-state selections, followed by Virginia Tech’s eight.
Seven Cavaliers earned first-team honors: Bryce Perkins (QB), Jordan Ellis (RB), Olamide Zaccheaus (WR), Dillon Reinkensmeyer (OL), Chris Peace (LB), Bryce Hall (CB) and Juan Thornhill (S).
Six Cavaliers earned second-team accolades: Marcus Applefield (OL), Tim Harris (CB), Joey Blount (S), Brian Delaney (PK), Lester Coleman (P), Joe Reed (RS).
JMU’s Jimmy Moreland was the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, JMU’s Kyndel Dean was the VaSID Offensive Rookie of the Year and Liberty’s Austin Lewis was VaSID’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Major Award Winners
- Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Perkins, Virginia
- Defensive Player of the Year: Jimmy Moreland, JMU
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyndel Dean, JMU
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Austin Lewis, Liberty
- Coach of the Year: Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia
First Team Offense
- QB Bryce Perkins, Virginia
- RB Jordan Ellis, Virginia
- RB Frankie Hickson, Liberty
- WR Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia
- TE Nick Muse, William & Mary
- OL Kyle Chung, Virginia Tech
- OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
- OL Liam Fornadel, James Madison
- OL Dillon Reinkensmeyer, Virginia
- OL John Yarbrough, Richmond
First Team Defense
- DL Ron’Dell Carter, James Madison
- DL John Daka, James Madison
- DL Maurice Jackson, Richmond
- DL Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech
- LB Nigel Chavis, Norfolk State
- LB Dimitri Holloway, James Madison
- LB Chris Peace, Virginia
- CB Jimmy Moreland, James Madison
- CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
- S Adam Smith, James Madison
- S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
First Team Special Teams
- PK Ethan Ratke, James Madison
- P Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
- RS D’Angelo Amos, James Madison
- SPEC Robert Carter Jr., James Madison
Second Team Offense
- QB Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech
- RB Steven Peoples, Virginia Tech
- RB Will Robinson, Hampton
- WR Jonathan Duhart, Old Dominion
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
- TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
- OL Marcus Applefield, Virginia
- OL Dontae Duff, Liberty
- OL Julio Lozano, Liberty
- OL Mac Patrick, James Madison
- OL Messiah Rice, Hampton
Second Team Defense
- DL Andrew Clyde, Richmond
- DL Jessie Lemonier, Liberty
- DL Bull Murray, William & Mary
- DL Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
- LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech
- LB Kapri Doucet, Hampton
- LB Lawrence Garner, Old Dominion
- CB Tim Harris, Virginia
- CB J.T. Wahee, Norfolk State
- S Joey Blount, Virginia
- S Isaiah Laster, William & Mary
Second Team Special Teams
- PK Brian Delaney, Virginia
- P Lester Coleman, Virginia
- RS Joe Reed, Virginia
- SPEC Isaiah Harper, Old Dominion