UVA: Classes online through end of semester, final exercises cancelled

UVA classes will remain online throughout the spring semester, and final exercises will not proceed as planned.

This was the word from UVA President Jim Ryan late Tuesday, citing the reality that it is unlikely that the coronavirus outbreak will have abated by the end of April.

“In light of the need for faculty, staff, and students to make plans, we are making the decision now — rather than waiting until April 5 — to not hold any classes on Grounds this semester,” Ryan said in a statement on the UVA website.

For students who do not have the technology needed to complete their classes online, please visit our technology support fund page and read the instructions and guidelines completely.

Update

In light of the evidence about the likely progression of the virus over the next couple of months, and when it will peak, UVA has made the decision to cancel Final Exercises as currently planned.

A team is already focused on developing creative alternatives to mark this important occasion, and will communicate updates as they are available.

All events on Grounds are cancelled, no matter the size, until at least May 15. These restrictions include events that are not University-sponsored but are planned to occur on Grounds, including conferences, symposia, and social gatherings.

