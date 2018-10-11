UVA announces partnership with Ting at Scott Stadium

UVA Athletics has partnered with Ting to provide a high capacity, cutting edge wireless network at Scott Stadium, director of athletics Carla Williams announced Wednesday (Oct. 10).

Ting will ensure UVA football fans a comprehensive Wi-Fi experience at Scott Stadium. Utilizing 168 access points, precisely placed throughout the stadium, Ting will provide the coverage needed for fans to engage online and share their in-game experiences.

Fans at Scott Stadium can connect to the Ting network via Ting@UVAAthletics beginning at UVA’s Homecomings game against Miami on Saturday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“We are excited for the partnership with Ting and the opportunity this provides to improve the game day experience for our fans,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said. “Based on survey data and fan feedback, we knew adding Wi-Fi was a priority. The team at Ting worked hard to make this project happen in a short period of time. We look forward to our fans enjoying Wi-Fi and sharing their experiences at Scott Stadium.”

Using exclusively 5Ghz wireless, Ting ensures users receive the fastest and most reliable wireless experience. Ting’s cutting-edge technology offers fans a seamless wireless experience from the moment they enter Scott Stadium.

“You do not get a bigger stage, or a better partner, in Charlottesville than the University of Virginia Athletics,” Ting IT manager Caleb Ward said. “This state of the art network represents a new standard in stadium wireless and sets the bar for what’s possible.”

In addition, installation of Ting at John Paul Jones Arena is underway. The official launch of the WiFi network at the arena will be announced in the near future.

