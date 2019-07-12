UVA announces 2019 cross country schedules

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams announced their 2019 schedules on Thursday.

The men will host three competitions at Panorama Farms during the season, including the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships. The women are hosting two regular season meets and will host the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships for the fifth time in seven years.

“I am very excited about our schedule this fall,” head men’s cross country coach Jason Dunn said. “I feel it will set us up for success in the postseason. We have reconfigured and made some significant improvements to our home course at Panorama Farms, so I’m very much looking forward to our two quality meets at home before we travel to Wisconsin in mid-October. It will be nice running fairly close to home at the ACC Championships and of course it will be great to be back at home hosting the NCAA Southeast Regionals at Panorama.”

The men will open the season with the Liberty Challenge (Aug. 30) in Lynchburg, Va., before returning home for back-to-back races in September. UVA will host the inaugural Cavalier Classic (Sept. 14), with a college, high school and open race, before closing the month with the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational (Sept. 27).

The men will conclude the regular season by traveling to the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational (Oct. 18) in Madison, Wisc.

The ACC Championships will be held in Blacksburg, Va. (Nov. 1), before the team hosts the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships (Nov. 15) for the fifth time since 2013. UVA will round out the season with the NCAA Championships (Nov. 23) in Terre. Haute, Ind.

The women’s team will race in four regular season competitions, including two at Panorama Farms. The Cavaliers will open the season at the Liberty Challenge in Lynchburg, Va., Aug. 30, before returning home for the inaugural Cavalier Classic Sept. 14 and the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational Sept. 27. Virginia will close the regular season at the Under Armour Pre-National Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., Oct. 19.

The women will head to Blacksburg, Va., for the ACC Championships on Nov. 1, before hosting the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships at Panorama Farms for the fifth time on Nov. 15. The team will close the season with the NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Ind., Nov. 23.

“I am very excited about our schedule,” head women’s cross country coach Megan LaVoie said. “Our schedule provides a great opportunity to accomplish our goals that we have set for this season. We have the opportunity to compete on our home course three times throughout the season, including the NCAA Southeast Regional meet.”

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google