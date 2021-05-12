Update: Colonial Pipeline initiates restart

Colonial Pipeline has initiated the restart of its pipeline operations as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement on the company website.

The pipeline, which carries roughly 3 million barrels of fuel per day from Texas to New York, has been offline since May 7, when the company learned that it had been the victim of a cybersecurity attack.

The statement from Colonial Pipeline notes that it should still be several days before the product delivery supply chain can return to normal, and that some markets served by the pipeline may continue to experience intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

“Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal,” the company said in the website statement.

In preparation for the system restart, Colonial Pipeline taken delivery of an additional 2 million barrels (~84 million gallons) from refineries for deployment upon restart.

