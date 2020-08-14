U.S. online gambling giant: RealTime Gaming

RealTime Gaming is a software veteran in the world of online casino gaming. The company emerged in 1998 and quickly started behaving according with the company’s slogan — “We take gaming seriously.” Not long afterwards, they gained immense support from players and established their reputation as the leading online gaming provider.

Almost two decades later, this company became a part of Hastings International, an exciting development which made them an even more attractive option to players.

The well-known characteristics of the RTG casino software are fluid, rapid graphics, generous bonuses, a wide array of games, multiple banking options, responsive customer support, and a high level of security. The RTG software and the games under their wing are strictly tested and also approved by Technical System Testing, thus ensuring fair and secure gameplay. Secure transactions are guaranteed at RTG casinos since they employ 128-bit encryption for all money transactions.

Unlike some other online platforms, many RTG-powered online venues are accessible for both the European and American markets.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s move on to the most significant advantages of the casinos whose games are provided by RTG and what they have to offer.

Great Game Selection

RTG online casinos boast an extensive game library, including a stack of video slot choices. Over the years, the company released over 130 slots, with some slot machines being products exclusive to RTG. These products are widely known and loved by gamblers, mainly due to their off-beat themes and sharp graphics. Besides, RTG-powered casinos offer lucrative progressive jackpot games. While these slots have a very similar structure, they all feature different promotional offers, game concepts, and features. There are many RTG games to choose from, including seasoned favorites such as Blackjack, Roulette, or video poker.

In spite of their focus on slot machines, this software giant provides over 30 table games including Pai Gow Poker, Baccarat, and Blackjack; they cover dice games, card games, and Roulette. Aside from table games, RealTime Gaming offers over 70 video poker games; for example, Double Joker and Tens or Better are only some of the titles from RTG’s extensive game library.

Also, RealTime Gaming Casino gives its players the choice of specialty games such as Keno or Roaring Twenties. These games tend to have the most attractive promotional offers included.

Generous Promotional Offers

Welcome bonus packages are one of the trademarks of RTG-powered casinos, and these offers are usually made in order to attract new players and keep the old ones amused. These promotional packages do vary from one casino to another, and they can sometimes be used a couple of times and expanded throughout the membership scheme.

There are plenty of deposit and match bonuses that are offered to players who wish to test the waters with this software provider. They are updated on a weekly and monthly basis, allowing the player to choose the bonus that suits them best. You’ll be able to notice that RealTime Gaming stands out not only because of the bonus variety but the size as well. No matter what kind of deal you choose, you’re sure to enjoy some of the most substantial bonus offers on the market!

Cross-Platform Compatibility

RTG products come in all shapes and sizes and work across all platforms and mobile devices. Cross-platform compatibility is something RTG takes pride in since they have to offer platforms available in Instant Play or Download mode, and they should be accessible on any mobile device. This provider tries to satisfy all types of players, regardless of the operating system their devices use.

The hot trend of going mobile is mandatory these days, and RTG haven’t failed their loyal audience in that respect. In many casinos, there is a wide game selection to play on the go; and even though this market is still growing, and options are relatively limited, the number and quality of the games offered at RTG mobile casinos are well-adjusted to devices working on Android or iOS.

Secure and Fair Gameplay

Before anything else, RealTime Gaming prioritizes player security and fairness as one of their main goals. To ensure that those goals are accomplished, RTG uses RNG (Random Number Generator) for the development of all the games found in their game selection. Auditors from an external body are also included to check all the games and to ensure that the results and gameplay are transparent. Customer’s information is safely stored and protected by a stack of firewalls and encryption systems.

Moreover, they are regularly tested and approved by TST (Technical System Testing), and TST certification is one of the hardest to get since their tests are extremely rigorous and thorough. None of the games get approved for release until they have passed the strict TST certification process.

A Stack of Payment Options

With the addition of a 128-bit encryption system for money transactions, players can be sure that their personal information will be kept safe. RTG-based platforms offer multiple payment options, including debit or credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), payment using digital wallets, bank transfers, and cheques.

Responsive Customer Support

In addition to plentiful payment options, RealTime Gaming casinos stand out for their impeccable customer support. Customer support is usually available round-the-clock via phone, email, or live chat support. More often than not, players have plenty of questions about the site’s payment options, bonuses or games, and responsive customer support is what matters the most. RTG-powered venues have an excellent reputation when it comes to the availability and willingness to help their customers.

No-Boredom Strategy — Key to Success?

One of the biggest successes of RealTime Gaming was the introduction of interactive online game applications and the addition of a fresh look to traditional online games.

Over almost 20 years of constant innovation, this software giant has always reached for the sky — a lot of experts have been included in RTG staff to ensure creative, progressive modifications, the development of the gaming platforms, and a constant stream of unique game variations.

Long story short: if you’re looking for a safe, cutting-edge online casino venue with a well-rounded collection of online gambling options, you can’t do much better than choose one of the RTG-powered casinos. So, sit tight and enjoy the ride!

