Two sought in connection with shooting involving 2-year-old in Charlottesville

A 2-year-old is in critical condition at UVA Hospital as a result of a gunshot, and the child’s mother is being sought in connection with the incident.

Charlottesville Police report that Diamond Owens, the mother of the child injured in the Friday morning shooting, fled from the hospital while detectives were investigating what happened.

She is wanted on felony charges of child neglect and allowing access to firearms by children.

In addition, R’Quis Jones of Charlottesville is a person of interest in this case.

Jones is also wanted on separate charges of failing to appear after being charged with a misdemeanor and forging coin or bank notes.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this case, call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.

