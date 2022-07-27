Trump has bright idea to solve homeless problem: It involves ‘high-quality tents’
Donald Trump wants to move “the homeless” to “large parcels of inexpensive land on the outer reaches of the cities,” no doubt to the utter horror of his base of white voters who largely live in “the outer reaches of the cities.”
Oh, and get this: the plan involves “high-quality tents,” “thousands and thousands of them.”
They can be built “in one day, one day,” Trump said, and though you’d have to forcibly move people to accomplish the task, that’s no big deal.
“Now some people say, ‘Oh, that’s so horrible.’ No. What’s horrible is what’s happening now, because now they’re in tents, but most of them are in tents that don’t even function,” Trump told the American First Policy Institute on Tuesday.
This was his big policy speech, remember.
Credit to Trump for getting to the heart of the problem with “the homeless.” It’s that they live in tents “that don’t even function.”
Not that, you know, they don’t have an actual roof over their heads.
Aside from the issue with his base of voters, who will absolutely not want “the homeless” living in tents, “high-quality” or not, near their subdivisions and trailer parks, there are a few other obvious holes in this plan.
Among them: help for those with substance-abuse and mental health issues, job retraining and placement, life counseling.
And maybe, you know, if you’re going to put a bunch of money into “high-quality tents,” why not just invest in something a bit more substantive?
For that matter, and here’s a wild idea: we have millions of square feet of unused big box store space, largely on the edges of cities.
Somebody in real estate might be able to figure out a way to reuse that space, and of course, there’d be money to be made in the process.
One other wild idea: tens of millions of acres of prime real estate is used by rich white old farts to play a dumb game involving hitting a little white ball and riding around in carts drinking beer.
I bet Trump knows a few guys who own a golf course or two losing money hand over fist because there aren’t as many rich old white farts playing that dumb game as there used to be who might be willing to take government money to help society solve the homeless problem, and theirs, at the same time.