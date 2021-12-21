Top tips when planning a camping trip

Published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, 10:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When you are planning a camping trip, it is very important to make sure that you have followed all the necessary guidance in order to make sure that you are as safe as you can be. Sadly, if you don’t follow the rules properly, you could be at risk of serious injury or even death, making it absolutely essential that you know everything that you possibly can before you get started. The good news is that this guide has been created to give you the full overview. Read on now to learn more.

Buy a portable energy supply

When you are camping, you want to make sure that you have a source of power to either keep you warm or to keep your devices charged. After all, the worst event that you could to happen to you is finding out that you have no energy source, which would result in a nasty shock when you have finally hit the trail. To be prepared as you can possibly be, you should definitely have a camping power supply, such as the EcoFlow RIVER Pro from EcoFlow, at the ready. They are very easy to purchase online, meaning that there is no reason not to have one.

Buy a physical map

Nothing can beat looking at a physical map of the area you are in when you’re trying to find your way around. You shouldn’t just rely on your phone to get you around, as you might find yourself in a whole lot of bother if you run out of battery or you happen to have no signal. The benefit of a physical map is that it can help you to figure out where you are without ever having to worry about it running out of battery. You can either pre-order a map online or make sure to buy one in the area that you are in as soon as you can after your arrival.

Know the local wild camping laws

You should understand the laws that are around when it comes to wild camping so you can pitch your tent in the right place without worry about running afoul of the law. Generally speaking, you are allowed to pitch your tent in nearly any national park in the country, whereas if you are traveling anywhere else, you should definitely make sure that you are staying at a registered campsite or alternatively you could simply book a hotel or a motel for the night.

Buy a fire-starting kit

When you are out living the camping life, you will definitely need to know how to make a fire so that you will be able to keep warm and to be able to cook fresh food. While you can have an electric stove that can cook without the need for a fire, it’s worth still knowing how to create a fire as a back-up, so that you know that you will be warm enough and will not go hungry no matter what happens to your stove. Additionally, while you might believe that you are a great hand at creating a fire for yourself, it never hurts to purchase a quality fire-starting kit to help you out when you are trying to start a fire in the midst of inclement weather.

Buy a phone charger

Losing the battery on your phone can be very dangerous when camping in the wild, especially as apps on your phone can pinpoint your exact location. That’s why it is absolutely essential to make sure that you bring a proper portable phone charger along with you for the journey. This way, no matter how long you are staying, how much data you use, or how cold it gets—which quickly drains your battery—you will then be able to easily keep you phone fully charged, keeping yourself and anyone you bring along for the journey as safe as possible.

Know the area in advance

As the tragic case of Chris McCandless has shown, there are a whole assortment of risks that can occur in conjunction with setting out camping. That’s why you should try and familiarize yourself as much as possible with the area in which you will be camping in advance. This way, you will know exactly where the nearest hospital is—in the case of a medical emergency—as well as any supermarket, gas station, or hotel. It’s worth properly taking the time out of your day before you start to go out camping to properly understand the area that you will be traveling in ahead of your trip.

Get a sturdy tent

When you are out in the wild, the type of equipment that you have matters. In fact, it could even be the difference between a successful camping trip and an unsuccessful one. That’s why you should be doing everything in your power to get a sufficiently sturdy tent. This is why it is so essential not to skimp on the price of the kind of tent that you will buy and to get one that is truly high quality—after all, you simply cannot put a price on the safety of yourself and those who you take camping with you. Additionally, you should absolutely make sure that you know how to pitch a tent before you get started. That’s why it’s recommended to practice first outside in your garden before you leave for your trip.

Conclusion

It has been the express aim of this guide to make sure that you have all the tools you need when it comes to making sure that you are as safe as possible when it comes to camping—an activity that can be fraught with danger if you don’t take the right steps. If you do follow every piece of guidance on this list however, then you will likely have a wonderful time as you travel in the wilderness. It’s worth re-checking this list just before you go so you know that you will be as safe as you can possibly be.

Related



