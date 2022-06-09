Timberville man dead from injuries in two-vehicle accident in Rockingham County

A Timberville man is dead from injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a Ford Bronco on Route 259 in Rockingham County on Wednesday.

The 1987 Ford Bronco was traveling east on Route 259 around noon when it attempted a left turn onto Route 1419 and collided with a westbound 1996 Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford, Robert A. Smith, 71, of Broadway, was not injured in the crash. Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

The motorcycle rider, David W. Bruce, 54, of Timberville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Smith was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

