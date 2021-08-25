Three local men face felony assault, malicious wounding charges

Jose Giovanni Castro-Hernandez, the owner of Gio’s Treasures pawn shop in Downtown Waynesboro, is facing felony charges of assault and malicious wounding by mob, along with two others, stemming from an incident in June, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

On June 6, WPD responded to the 300 block of East Main Street for reported disorderly conduct. Two other individuals, 35-year-old Jose Wilfredo Hernandez Castro and 30-year-old Jose Dani Castro-Hernandez, also received the same charges for their alleged involvement. WPD believes that all three men are related.

WPD said after the trio observed what they claimed was suspicious activity inside the business, an argument ensued. The three men followed the customer outside the store as he was leaving, where they allegedly physically assaulted the customer. The victim sought medical treatment after the event for minor injuries.

Jose Giovanni Castro-Hernandez was reached via phone on Wednesday but declined to comment, opting to wait until the legal process concludes.

Jose Giovanni Castro-Hernandez, age 39, was arrested on June 10, while the other two were arrested on July 19th.

The first hearing was on June 11 but was continued to Aug. 17. That latest hearing was continued until Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Augusta Free Press will have more details on this story as they become available.