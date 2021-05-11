first bank  

‘The Other Side of the Ring’: Interview with director Jeremy Norrie

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, May. 11, 2021, 2:46 pm

Director Jeremy Norrie joins us to discuss his new documentary, “The Other Side of the Ring,” which showcases four women – Katarina Leigh Waters, Keta Meggett, Delilah Doom and Shelly Martinez – who are making it in the male-dominated world of professional wrestling.

More info on ‘The Other Side of the Ring’

The Other Side of the Ring will be available on Tubi TV (where available), Vimeo on Demand and Google Play on May 20, with other platforms to follow.

Trailer: youtu.be/EFxal1yIVZc


