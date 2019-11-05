The Kody Norris Show coming to Court Square Theater

Court Square Theater welcomes The Kody Norris Show to the stage Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm.

Call it retro, hillbilly, bluegrass or rockabilly, the group strives for something Norris simply calls “dern good entertainment.” Top-notch picking is center stage, with humor and visual flash also part of the package. Clad in colorful suits adorned with rhinestones, ties, classic hats and ornate boots, the band earns its “Show” name. The brand is traditional, clean cut, acoustic – and always entertaining.

The foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar and his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley, with Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo.

The band’s album, ​ W h e n I G e t T h e M o n e y M a d e ​ , was named 2017 Bluegrass Album of the Year by the National Traditional Country Music Association. The Kody Norris Show was honored with seven nominations in the 2018 ​Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (​SPBGMA) Awards in Nashville.

Court Square Theater hosts The Kody Norris Show on Thursday, November 7. Doors open at 6pm, with the show beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 advance and $17 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

