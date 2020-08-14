The 4 best casino games for beginners

Published Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 2:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With millions of people preferring to play casino games from the comfort of their home, online casinos continue to be a highlighted destination for many players. People play casino games to have fun while hoping to win some money.

Some of these casino games are easy, while others present players with more of a challenge. For anyone first visiting a casino, the choice between casino titles can definitely be intimidating and a bit overwhelming.

So, here are the best casino games for beginners.

Slots

Slots are by far the most popular casino games in the world. These games are visually appealing and require no particular expertise, as they are based on pure luck. When playing slots in an online casino, all the player needs to do is click on the spin option to spin the reels and hope that the symbols will form a winning combination. If you don’t try to learn the paytable in slots, then there’s pretty much nothing you need to know about the game. All these things make slots perfect for beginners.

Blackjack

Blackjack is another popular game at online casinos across the globe. One of the major reasons for the immense popularity of Blackjack is that it’s quite easy to learn. Also, the house edge of Blackjack is probably the lowest found in the casino with usually 0.5% or less. This percentage from the house edge means that the casino predicts to win over the long run after thousands of bets have been made. For players, this means that they have a 44 to 45% chance of winning for each hand they play. This can be great as long as you employ the basic strategy in the game and know when to stop.

Roulette

Roulette is another easy casino game with a low house advantage. The American and European variations of Roulette are the most popular among casino players around the world. This game is perfect for beginners because if you bet on just red or black numbers, you have close to 50% chance of winning. That means you can double your bet if you pick all black and the ball lands on black, or if you pick all red and the ball lands on red. On the other hand, if you choose to bet on just one number, your chances of winning are significantly low, but the potential payout is much higher.

Baccarat

Many novice players aren’t familiar with this simple card game, but it’s one of the most fun to play and has a fairly low house edge. This means that you have higher chances of winning as compared to other casino table games. The aim of Baccarat is to predict which hand will have the highest score – the Player or the Banker. Players also have the option to place a Tie Bet, which wins if both of the hands finish with the same number of points. So, it’s also one of the easiest casino games to play.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments