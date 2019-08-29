Suzuki, Soto lead Nats past O’s, 8-4

Kurt Suzuki had a homer and knocked in four, and Juan Soto got things going for Washington with a two-run first-inning triple, as the Nats defeated Baltimore, 8-4, on Wednesday.

Suzuki’s homer also came in the five-run Nationals first, a night after the Orioles shut out Washington in a 2-0 win.

Max Scherzer didn’t get a decision, after being lifted with an out in the fifth in his second start since returning from the IL, but Scherzer looked good, if not his usual dominant self.

Scherzer struck out eight and walked one, allowing two runs on six hits in four and a third innings, throwing 89 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Wander Suero (5-7, 4.60 ERA) was credited with the win after getting out of a two-on, one-out jam by inducing Trey Mancini into a double-play grounder.

Brian Dozier and Asdrubal Cabrera each had three hits for Washington (74-58), which remains five and a half games behind Atlanta, a 9-4 winner at Toronto on Wednesday, in the NL East race.

The Nats have an off-day on Thursday before beginning a three-game weekend series with Miami at Nationals Park on Friday night.

Story by Chris Graham

