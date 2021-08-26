Suicide bombs kill U.S. troops, Afghans in Kabul

Published Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 2:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Two suicide bombs set off at a busy gathering area outside of Kabul’s airport killed an unknown number of Afghan citizens and U.S. soldiers.

The attack is believed to have been orchestrated by the ISIS terrorist group, an enemy of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Statement from U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:

“I am closely tracking the horrifying situation in Kabul and will remain in touch with intelligence and administration officials as we learn more about today’s attacks. As we await more information regarding the casualties, my thoughts will be with our troops and with the innocent people killed in these brutal acts of terror. We must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs, and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to U.S. servicemembers who are carrying out the mission on the ground despite the great danger and challenges they are facing.”

Statement from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine:

“I am closely monitoring the horrific attack at the Kabul airport. My prayers are with the innocent victims and their loved ones. It’s critical that we do all we can to secure the area so we can prioritize the safe and swift evacuation of U.S. citizens and at risk Afghan allies. I thank our servicemembers on the ground for their bravery in helping carry out this vital mission.”

Statement from Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09):

“Praying for our troops who are risking their lives in Afghanistan to safely evacuate Americans and our Afghan allies. My heart goes out to the families of our brave service members who have lost their lives or have been wounded in today’s attack.”

Story by Chris Graham