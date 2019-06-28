Streaking Nats back to .500: Finish sweep of Marlins

The Washington Nationals rode a five-run sixth, keyed by homers by Matt Adams and Victor Robles, to an 8-5 win at Miami on Thursday, completing a road series sweep of the Marlins.

Stephen Strasburg (9-4, 3.88 ERA) wasn’t exactly lights-out, but he did give the Nats seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out four without walking a batter, and he was able to overcome a three-run Miami third.

Juan Soto hit a solo homer, his 13th, to get Washington on the board in the fourth, and then the Nationals rode the long ball to the crooked number in the sixth.

Adams connected on a three-run shot, his 12th, to tie the game at 4-4, and after a Kent Suzuki double, Robles hit his 12th homer, a two-run shot, to put Washington on top.

Suzuki homered in the eighth, his ninth long ball of the season.

The win improves Washington to 21-9 in its last 30 games, evening the Nats to a 40-40 record on the season, after a woeful 19-31 start.

