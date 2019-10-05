Staunton Traffic Alert: Byers Street to be closed Oct. 9-11

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 5:13 pm

Byers Street in Staunton will be closed to through traffic from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 11 due to utility repairs.

No disruption to utility service is anticipated.

Questions?

Please contact the Public Works Department at 540.332.3892.