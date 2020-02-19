Staunton Montessori school to open Upper Adolescent Program in fall

Staunton Montessori School is adding an Upper Adolescent Program for the 2020-2021 school year beginning in August.

Founded in 1980, the school, based in Fishersville, offers a primary program (3-6 years), elementary program (6-12 years) and adolescent program (12-15 years).

The decision to expand follows increasing interest from families in the community seeking an alternative to conventional high school programming, and the success of the adolescent program, begun in 2016.

The program will incorporate core elements of the Montessori philosophy: highly individualized instruction, student choice, and a carefully-prepared learning environment.

Coursework and content will align with state standards as outlined by the Virginia Department of Education. Additionally, students will have opportunities to concurrently enroll in college courses and engage in community internships to explore post-secondary options. Individualized post-secondary advising will also be offered to students and their families.

For more information, contact: Kelley Flanders, Head of School, 540-949-5020, kelley@stauntonmontessori.org

