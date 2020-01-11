Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 13-17

Published Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, 1:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over CSX railway, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Potts Creek bridge between Route 783 (Oneida Trail) and Covington city limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 175, northbound – Shoulder closures along interchange off-ramp for utility work, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 184 to 183, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Monday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mile marker 185 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures for utility work near intersection with Frontage Road 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 222, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 31.

*NEW* Exit 235, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 256 narrowed for guardrail repairs, Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), northbound – Alternating lane closures near intersection with Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for traffic signal work, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Weight limit of three tons at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Passenger vehicles only.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 246 to 247, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 247B, northbound – Overnight closures as needed for soil and rock testing, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through January 14. During closure times, variable message boards will advise drivers of detour routes.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight lane closures as needed for pipe installation in the area of the I-81 interchange. Flagger traffic control at intersection of Route 11 and Route 259 (Mayland Road), Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance between Route 766 (Hamburg Road) and Route 646 (Kauffman’s Mill Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control for slope and drainage work between Route 651 (Hideaway Lane) and Route 685 (Newport Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile Marker 275 to 276, northbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repairs, Wednesday from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

*NEW* Mile Marker 289 to 275, southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal in various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs near Warren County line, Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Hahns Lane) and Route 646 (Mount Hebron Road) for paving operations, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 24.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Occasional northbound lane closures between Route 681 (Race Track Road) and Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) for industrial equipment access. Wednesday to Friday.

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs at various locations between Route 628 (Middle Road) and Frederick County line, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for guardrail repairs, Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound – Early morning right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 320, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, January 13-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 315, southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge maintenance of various structures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right shoulder closures for turn lane installation between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 340 and Frederick County line, weekdays 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through January 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs near Shenandoah County line, Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road/Shenandoah Avenue) – Overnight lane closures for traffic-signal inspections at intersections with Route 720 (Toray Drive), Shadows Drive, Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Duck Street, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related