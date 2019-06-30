Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for July 1-5

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations with overnight left lane closures and daytime right shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. through June 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through July 2 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 191 to 192, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for roadside cleanup, 8 p.m. July 2 to 4 a.m. July 3.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 180, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, 8 p.m. July 1 to 7 a.m. July 2.

(NEW) Exit 205, northbound – On-ramp from Route 606 narrows for guardrail repair, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Back Creek bridge between Route 640 (Blue Grass Valley Road) and Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 12.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement and ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 92 to 91, westbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 215 to 216, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. July 1 to 2 a.m. July 2.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, July 1-3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – closed at intersection with Route 753 (Nash Road) for drainage pipe installation, July 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, work will take place July 2.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 9031 (North River Elementary School), 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control for soil and rock testing near Back Creek bridge just east of Route 1613 (Commonwealth Drive). Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 30.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 12.

(NEW) Route 753 (Nash Road) – closed at intersection with Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for drainage pipe installation, July 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, work will take place July 2.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 31.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Bridge at Thorny Branch Creek closed for maintenance. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road), Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 19.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 24.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing in Fishersville, Mint Spring, Verona and Swoope areas, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 3.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign repairs, July 1-2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between I-81 interchange (exit 251) and Shenandoah County line, June 30-July 3 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), July 1-2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Timber Way/Forestville Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Timberville southern town limits and Shenandoah County line, June 30-July 3 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (New Market Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Timberville town limits and Shenandoah County line, June 30-July 3 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Shoulder closures for vegetation management between Broadway eastern town limits and Route 921 (Lairs Run Road), June 30-July 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Augusta County line and Page County line, June 30-July 3 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through July 19 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 701 (Silver Lake Road/College Street) – Daytime lane or shoulder closures through July 3 for preliminary bridge work between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 732 (Bowman Road) at Dayton. Route 701 closes for Cooks Creek bridge replacement beginning July 8. Detour routes will be posted.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 283 to 264, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street) – Shoulder closures and brief lane closures for utility work between Route 605 (Hoover Road, Woodstock) and Route 675 (Fort Road, Edinburg), 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a .m. to 12 noon.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers along median, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 29. Overnight northbound left lane closure from 8 p.m. July 2 to 7 a.m. July 3 for construction of equipment-access lane. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

Mile marker 324 to 323, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Rd) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

Route 610 (Parishville Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 707 (Hollow Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

Route 680 (Newlins Hill Rd) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Reynolds Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 1.

Route 695 (Middle Fork Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and End of State Maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 1.

Route 699 (New Hope Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 694 (Cumberland Trail Road) and End of State Maintenance (New Vision Drive). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Route 799 (Shane Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a .m. to 12 noon.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a .m. to 12 noon.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through July 8.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a .m. to 12 noon.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google