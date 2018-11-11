Staunton District Traffic Alert: Nov. 12-16

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over Potts Creek, just south of Covington city limits. November 14 from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 311 (Catawba Valley Drive) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks during paving operations between Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) and West Virginia state line, November 15-30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and tree removal. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through December 2018.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, brush cutting and tree removal. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for slope work between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Route 621 (McGuffin Road), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 16.

(NEW) Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Route 658 (Park Lane) and Alleghany County line. November 12-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 181, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures and right shoulder closures for guardrail repair at various locations, November 11-13 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 177 to 181, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures Sunday to Thursday nights for rumble strip installation. November 11-16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 200 to 197, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures Sunday to Thursday nights for rumble strip installation. November 11-16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving from Route 645 (Valley Pike) to Fairfield School Road, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (including Saturdays if needed) through November 16.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Alternating lane closures for line painting between Lexington and Buena Vista, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditching, tree removal , shoulder repairs, brush cutting and pavement patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, pavement patching, shoulder repairs, brush cutting and ditching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs at various locations. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and tree trimming. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. November 12 to 7 a.m. November 13.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over I-81, November 12-16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 93 to 96, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

(NEW) Exit 94, westbound – Off-ramp to Route 340 narrows during guardrail repair from 8 p.m. November 13 to 7 a.m. November 14.

(NEW) Mile marker 97 to 95, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over Route 624, Norfolk Southern railroad and South River. November 12-16 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 99 to 97, westbound – Left lane closure for cable guardrail maintenance from 7 p.m. November 11 to 1 a.m. November 12.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. November 12 to 7 a.m. November 13.

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound – Daytime shoulder closures for mowing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 19.

Mile marker 212 to 215, northbound – Daytime left shoulder closures for crossover repairs, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 12.

(NEW) Mile marker 216 to 218, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 654 bridge, November 18-19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. November 15 to 7 a.m. November 16.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures (7 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closure through December 21 for ramp extension work. Interchange ramp remains open.

(NEW) Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure and exit 235 off-ramp closure for guardrail repairs, November 14-15 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Craigsville town limits, November 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures for guardrail work near intersection with Route 358 (Woodrow Wilson Avenue), 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through November 16.

(NEW) Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Route 693 (Butter Road), November 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 254 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Craigsville town limits, November 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Waynesboro city limit, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control for guardrail work between Route 782 (Brower Road) and Route 796 (Kiddsville Road/Oak Grove Church Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 16.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over Route 703 (Buttermilk Spring Road). November 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Estimated completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Overnight lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-81 (exit 217 interchange). Sunday, November 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(UPDATE) Route 681 (Mount Herman Road) – Road closed through November 13 for culvert installation between Route 679 (Campbell Hollow Road) to Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving and striping operations from Augusta County line and Mount Crawford town limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through November 16.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 644 (Resort Drive) for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway. November 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closure between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) for turn-lane construction. November 13-16 from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Northbound mobile lane closures for line painting between Harrisonburg and Broadway. November 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound lane closures between Route 853 (Grace Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Eberly Road) for entrance and turn lane installation, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 16.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound lane closures between Route 853 (Grace Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Eberly Road) for entrance and turn lane installation, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation over South Fork Shenandoah River at Page County line. Flagger traffic control as needed through November 16 with delays of up to 15 minutes. Temporary signal controls traffic during non-work hours. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet.

(UPDATE) Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through November 30 between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road) for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Follow posted detour route.

Route 701 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Route 726 (Weavers Road) and Route 763 (Singers Glen Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 910 (Switchboard Road) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg City limits and Route 653 (Clinton Pike), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 3.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 – Single lane closures for paving between Route 340 and Shenandoah County line, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 16.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 340, northbound – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway and Shenandoah River Road. November 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 Business – Flagger controlled traffic between Route 614 (Shuler Lane) and Route 636 (River Road) for bridge work over South Fork Shenandoah River, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Maryland Avenue/East Point Road) – Bridge rehabilitation over South Fork Shenandoah River at Rockingham County line. Flagger traffic control as needed through November 16 with delays of up to 15 minutes. Temporary signal controls traffic during non-work hours. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 272 to 298, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures at various locations for bridge deck patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 16.

(UPDATE) Exit 273, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign work at Mount Jackson interchange, November 12 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Lane closures for water main repairs between Medical Drive (Route 1323) and Gospel Street (Route 1301), November 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Early morning slow-roll traffic control for utility work, November 16 from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

Mile marker 303 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(NEW) Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Mount Olive Road) for bridge work over Hogue Creek. November 12-30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Left turn lane onto Route 644 (Papermill Road) closed overnight for utility work, November 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Flagger traffic control at intersection with Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) for utility work, November 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), eastbound – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 608 (Parshall Road) and Route 621 (Chilly Hollow Road), November 13-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (John Mosby Highway), westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving or line painting between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 644 (Ginns Road), November 1-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then November 13-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment