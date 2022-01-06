Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Youth Volunteer Corps creates art for #KindnessMatters

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Youth Volunteer Corps teamed with Staunton City Schools and the Basement on Byers Art Studio for an art project to go with the school system’s “Kindness Matters” campaign.

The project brought together three aspects of the community: a small, downtown business, student volunteers, and educators. This integration helped Staunton City Schools spread the kindness campaign throughout the community

YVC director Chris Lassiter and YVC coordinator Stephanie Mason decided to do this project as a way for the students to engage in their community, collaborate on a purposeful art piece, and learn about kindness by serving the school’s kindness campaign.

“It was better than I ever could have imagined it being,” said Jillian Marie, the owner-operator of the Basement on Byers. “We knew that it was going to be fun. It was more than something that was just fun. It was something that was impactful; hopefully for the youth, but definitely for us.

Youth Volunteer Corps is a free program for students, and students do not need to have a YMCA membership to participate.

Those interested can find out about projects by signing up for the newsletter at subscribepage.com/saymcayvc.

