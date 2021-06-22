State Police seeking public help locating vehicle involved in Augusta County crash

Published Monday, Jun. 21, 2021, 11:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with locating a vehicle involved in a crash in Augusta County.

The crash took place Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. on Route 262/Old Greenville Road. A Ford Explorer traveling south on Route 262 encountered a white 2006 Volkswagen Jetta that began driving aggressively and in a threatening manner towards the Explorer.

When the Explorer tried to legally pass the VW Jetta, in an attempt to get away from it, the Jetta swerved into the lane and forced the Explorer off the road. The Explorer swerved to avoid the Jetta, which caused the driver to lose control and the Explorer to overturn in the roadway.

The Jetta continued on its way.

The Explorer’s adult male driver from Staunton was transported to August Health for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The adult female passenger and five juvenile passengers, ranging in age from 4 years old to 15 years old, were not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the Jetta is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.