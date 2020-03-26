State announces Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week

To support restaurants across the Commonwealth that have been forced to close dining rooms due to COVID-19, Virginia Tourism Corporation and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association have announced Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week.

Beginning Monday, March 30, VTC and VRLTA are encouraging Virginians who are able to participate in the takeout challenge by ordering takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup from area restaurants throughout the week.

VTC and VRLTA will partner with destinations across the state to help encourage the support of local restaurants across the Commonwealth. Participating partners and consumers should use the hashtag #VirginiaEatsLocal when posting on social media.

Virginia Tourism will also sell limited edition “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” t-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local relief efforts for food service workers in crisis. T-shirts can be purchased here.

“Virginia’s restaurant industry has been hit especially hard during this time,” said Eric Terry, president of Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. “Restaurants are so vital to our economy and we encourage those who can afford to do so, to continue to help out these establishments that have helped to put Virginia on the map.”

“Virginia has some of the finest restaurants anywhere in America,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We hope that by participating in Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week, Virginians will be reminded about the fantastic food options right in our backyard and how important they are to localities and their citizens especially during this time.”

The food service industry follows strict local public health guidelines. To meet these guidelines, restaurants have safety protocols and best practices in place. Virginians are encouraged to avoid traveling if sick, maintain at least six feet distance from others and to wash hands often.

For more information, visit virginiaisforrestaurantlovers.com.

