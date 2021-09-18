Squirrels go deep three times, still fall to SeaWolves

After tying the ballgame at 3-3, the Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed a four-run fifth inning and fell short, 7-4, to the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (56-56) had three home runs in the game and dropped their fourth consecutive game against the SeaWolves (64-54).

After a two-out double by David Villar in the first inning, Frankie Tostado unleashed a two-run homer to left field that put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0.

With the bases loaded in the third, Kerry Carpenter hit a bases-clearing double that gave Erie a 3-2 lead.

Jacob Heyward tied the game, 3-3, in the fifth inning with a solo home run off Erie starter A.J. Ladwig (Win, 6-7). It was Heyward’s 12th home run of the season and his third over the last six games.

Erie scored four runs off five hits in the fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Carlos Mendoza bounced a single into right, but a Richmond throwing error brought Eric De La Rosa home from first base to put the SeaWolves in front. Daniel Cabrera had a two-run homer off Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 3-9) and Andre Lipcius hit a solo homer off Luis Amaya.

In the sixth inning with two outs, Sandro Fabian blasted a solo home run to cut the deficit to 7-4. It was Fabian’s 15th homer of the year and the third Flying Squirrel homer of the game.

After the SeaWolves had back-to-back base hits in the eighth, a double-steal attempt brought home Lipcius and boosted Erie’s advantage to 8-4.

Plassmeyer finished the night with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts. Plassmeyer threw six or more strikeouts thrown in four of his last five starts of the season. Ryan Walker entered in relief during the seventh and struck out each of the two batters he faced.

Ladwig totaled 6.0 innings with four runs and five hits allowed, including three home runs.

The final game of the 2021 season is Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Akeel Morris (6-0, 4.04) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Elvin Rodriguez (4-6, 6.24) for the SeaWolves.