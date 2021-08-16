Squirrels go deep four times, but fall 7-6 to Baysox

The Richmond Flying Squirrels put up four home runs but fell, 7-6, in the series finale against the Bowie Baysox Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (44-46) lifted 15 home runs over the series against the Baysox (52-35) and hit 26 homers over 14 games at Prince George’s Stadium this year.

In the fifth inning, Vince Fernandez belted a solo home run with one out for his team-leading 14th of the year. With Mitchell Tolman at second base, Sandro Fabian blasted a two-run blast to put Richmond within a run. David Villar tied the game in the next at-bat, 5-5, with a solo home run to left field. It was the first time this season that the Flying Squirrels launched three home runs in an inning and the first time they hit back-to-back homers.

Bowie took back the lead, 7-5, in the fifth inning after Gerson Garabito (Loss, 1-3) gave up a solo home run to Zach Watson and an RBI groundout for Toby Welk.

Villar trimmed the deficit to 7-6 with his second home run of the day, a solo blast to right field, off Baysox reliever David Lebron (Win, 4-0). It was the first time in his professional career he hit multiple homers in a game. Villar went 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs while collecting his 13th and 14th home runs of the season, tying him for the team lead with Fernandez.

Diogenes Almengo (Save, 8) struck out four of the seven batters faced over his 1.2 innings to send the series victory to Bowie.

With runners at second and third in the second inning, Toby Welk dribbled an RBI groundout that brought home Watson and pushed the Baysox to a 1-0 lead.

Bryan Torres led off the third with a double then Simon Whiteman zipped a double that scored Torres from third base to even the game, 1-1. It was Whiteman’s first RBI of the road trip.

The Baysox answered back in the third inning when Kyle Stowers lined a two-RBI double off Richmond starter Trenton Toplikar that pushed Bowie ahead, 3-1.

Bowie put up two runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-1 off a Cody Roberts RBI double and an RBI single from Patrick Dorrian.

Toplikar worked 4.0 innings with five earned runs allowed off six hits along with seven strikeouts.

Bowie starter Gray Fenter pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run, three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

