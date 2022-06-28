Speier: Impregnators need to put up $350K bond before sex to help pay for potential pregnancy
Virginia Republicans want to force pregnant women to commit to nine months of gestation and a lifetime of child-rearing. A California congresswoman wants men to be forced to pay their fair share.
“There has been nothing said about the fact that a woman doesn’t get pregnant with immaculate conception,” Rep. Jackie Speier told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday. “There’s an impregnator, and there’s not a word that’s been said about the responsibility of the impregnator.”
Hey, it takes two to tango, right?
Speier, in a 2011 House floor debate on funding for Planned Parenthood, shared that she had an abortion procedure when she was 17 weeks pregnant after learning from her doctor that the fetus was not viable, and the procedure was necessary for her health.
“We’ve never had this kind of a Supreme Court decision that took away the rights of people,” Speier said, “and it is confounding so many of us they could be so extreme as members of the Supreme Court.”
“We will not let this stand,” Speier said.
The congresswoman called on legislators in states who want to restrict abortion rights to “require the impregnator to put up a $350,000 bond so that this mother can take care of that child.”
Ball’s in your court, Gov. Youngkin.