Spanberger to host virtual town hall on issues facing Central Virginia

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Thursday with the focus on issues facing Central Virginia families, small businesses, and communities.

The 6 p.m. virtual event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s congressional website and Facebook page.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670.

To watch the conversation live, go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

During the event, Spanberger will answer questions directly from Central Virginians about challenges they are experiencing during Virginia’s economic recovery and ideas they have for improving the Seventh District going forward.

She will also highlight the start of advance monthly payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit — which begin on Thursday. Spanberger voted to pass these additional payments to Central Virginia families as part of the American Rescue Plan earlier this year.

“As Central Virginia rebuilds and recovers from the pandemic, we have an opportunity to look forward. During Thursday night’s interactive event, I hope to have many conversations with Seventh District residents that will help guide my efforts on Capitol Hill to expand opportunity, protect access to healthcare coverage, make much-needed improvements to our physical infrastructure, and more,” Spanberger said. “On Thursday, I also look forward to sharing more about the enhanced Child Tax Credit and the assistance it promises to provide to Central Virginia parents and children. I hope many of our neighbors will join this discussion, particularly as Congress moves ahead on critical policy priorities in the weeks to come.”